TxDOT inviting comments on I-27 bridge improvements

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Provided by TxDOT

LUBBOCK – As part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) public involvement and environmental review process, the Lubbock District is currently taking public comments for a proposed project that will make improvements and perform maintenance to various bridges on I-27, from US 82 to Erskine Street, in the city of Lubbock.

Environmental documentation, maps and drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules, and other information regarding the proposed project are on file and available for review from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., weekdays, at the TxDOT Lubbock District Office located at 135 Slaton Road, Lubbock, TX 79404. No in-person or virtual meeting is planned for this project.

The proposed project will perform routine maintenance and make improvements to the I-27 bridge structures. In the interest of public and pedestrian safety, the Aztlan Corridor Walking Trail, located under the bridges at Municipal Drive and I-27 and adjacent to Cesar E. Chavez Drive, is planned to be temporarily closed for the duration of the proposed project. The proposed project will have no negative affect on the adjacent and connecting properties—Aztlan Park and MacKenzie Park.

Citizens having general questions about the proposed project, can contact Kylan Francis, P.E., TP&D at (806) 748-4490, or Julia Perschnick, P.E., District Advanced Planning Engineer, (806) 748-4518, or by email.

Project materials are written in English and services may be available for citizens needing interpretation and/or translation assistance. Individuals with a disability who requires an accommodation to review the project materials or submit information, can contact Dianah Ascencio, TxDOT Lubbock District Public Information Officer, at (806) 748-4472, at least three business days prior to the date when the project materials will be reviewed. This will allow for services and/or accommodations to be arranged.

Project comments may be submitted through August 16, 2022. Written comments may be submitted by mail to the TxDOT Lubbock District Office, Transportation Planning and Development, 135 Slaton Rd., Lubbock, TX 79404, or by email.

