The United Family to host job fair for various Lubbock locations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family is hosting a job fair for various positions on July 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The fair will be located at the central Lubbock Market Street at 3405 50th St.

While the event is at a single location, The United Family is hiring for positions at seven of the 12 Lubbock United Family stores.

Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS” to 433-00 to apply beforehand or they can just show up to the job fair. On-the-spot interviews will be available.

New employees in Food Service Management will also be offered a $500 sign-on bonus.

Shifts for all positions can start as soon as this week. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

In addition, all positions will have access to the benefits of the United Family, including grocery discounts, college savings opportunities, insurance options and more.

The following locations will be represented at the job fair:

Market Street at 3405 50th St.

Amigos at 112 N. University

United Supermarkets at 401 Slide Road

United Supermarkets at 1701 50th Street

United Supermarkets at 2703 82nd Street

United Supermarkets at 6313 4th Street

United Supermarkets at 12815 Indiana Avenue

