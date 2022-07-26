Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

The United Family to host job fair for various Lubbock locations

The United Family is hosting a job fair for various positions on July 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The United Family is hosting a job fair for various positions on July 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family is hosting a job fair for various positions on July 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The fair will be located at the central Lubbock Market Street at 3405 50th St.

While the event is at a single location, The United Family is hiring for positions at seven of the 12 Lubbock United Family stores.

Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS” to 433-00 to apply beforehand or they can just show up to the job fair. On-the-spot interviews will be available.

New employees in Food Service Management will also be offered a $500 sign-on bonus.

Shifts for all positions can start as soon as this week. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

In addition, all positions will have access to the benefits of the United Family, including grocery discounts, college savings opportunities, insurance options and more.

The following locations will be represented at the job fair:

  • Market Street at 3405 50th St.
  • Amigos at 112 N. University
  • United Supermarkets at 401 Slide Road
  • United Supermarkets at 1701 50th Street
  • United Supermarkets at 2703 82nd Street
  • United Supermarkets at 6313 4th Street
  • United Supermarkets at 12815 Indiana Avenue

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
A 1972 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Article on the opening of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall
Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates 50th anniversary with $0.59 sandwiches
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Tanner Cole Lermon, 21
Lubbock fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
At least one home was evacuated after a 2" gas line was cut in the 2900 block of Bates Street.
Evacuation ordered after gas line cut in North Lubbock

Latest News

TxDOT inviting comments on I-27 bridge improvements
Helping Hands in Spur
Shoppers seek Helping Hands in Spur for ‘Clothes N Stuff’
The historic Lisenby-Campbell House in Spur
Spur family revitalizes hardware store and historic homes
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges