Arrington Legislation Passes House in Honor of Lubbock Toddler Reese Hamsmith

Little Reese Hamsmith, not quite 2 years old, died Thursday after swallowing a battery back in November 2020.(Provided by Family)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Provided by Office of Jodey Arrington

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 5313, Reese’s Law. Rep. Arrington introduced Reese’s Law in honor of Reese Hamsmith, a Lubbock toddler who passed away after ingesting a button battery in December 2020. Reese’s Law strengthens consumer safety standards for products with button batteries by requiring clear warning labels, child-resistant packaging, and secure placement in products.

“I am honored to partner with Trista Hamsmith — a West Texas mom on a mission — along with my colleagues, Robin Kelly and Ted Lieu, to introduce Reese’s Law, a bipartisan bill that will enhance safety measures for button batteries, which pose unique and significantly rising risks to young children,” said Arrington.

“Passage of this legislation will save families from enduring the tragedy that the Hamsmith family experienced, and I am humbled to play a small role in Reese’s Purpose.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

