Covenant Children’s, South Plains Mall partner to host COVID vaccine clinic for kids

Covenant Children’s is please to once again partner with the South Plains Mall to provide the COVID-19 vaccine our community members by opening a vaccine clinic focused specifically on kids.(Covenant Children's)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Children’s is please to once again partner with the South Plains Mall to provide the COVID-19 vaccine our community members by opening a vaccine clinic focused specifically on kids.

While vaccines were previously approved for individuals 5 years and older, on June 17, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) gave Emergency Use Authorization to both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to be given to children down to 6 months of age.

Covenant Children’s will offer the Moderna vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years and the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 years and up.

The Covenant Children’s clinic will be hosted at South Plains Mall on the south end near JCPenney, across from H&M.

First dose: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6

Second dose: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and highly encouraged by our Covenant Health physicians as the best way to prevent serious disease and the spread of the virus.

