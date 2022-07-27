Covenant Children’s, South Plains Mall partner to host COVID vaccine clinic for kids

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Children’s is please to once again partner with the South Plains Mall to provide the COVID-19 vaccine our community members by opening a vaccine clinic focused specifically on kids.

While vaccines were previously approved for individuals 5 years and older, on June 17, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) gave Emergency Use Authorization to both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to be given to children down to 6 months of age.

Covenant Children’s will offer the Moderna vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years and the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 years and up.

The Covenant Children’s clinic will be hosted at South Plains Mall on the south end near JCPenney, across from H&M.

First dose: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6

Second dose: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and highly encouraged by our Covenant Health physicians as the best way to prevent serious disease and the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.