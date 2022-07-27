Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Denver City native delivers 200+ babies a year at Yoakum County Hospital

Dr. Scott Frankfather at the Yoakum County Hospital
Dr. Scott Frankfather at the Yoakum County Hospital(Source: KCBD)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER CITY, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Scott Frankfather returned to his hometown in 2009 to provide Ob/Gyn care at the Yoakum County Hospital, and, since then, has welcomed thousands of babies into the world.

“I wanted to come back and give back to the community that had given so much to me,” Frankfather said. “When I came here, there were three other doctors that were delivering babies and the three of them combined delivered about 100 babies a year. I’m delivering about 240 to 260 babies a year.”

Dr. Frankfather said he’s on-call 24/7 to deliver the region’s newest residents, about 20 babies a month, with the help of his partner, Dr. Cotton.

There’s a staff of about 200 at the Yoakum County Hospital in Denver City. It opened in 1949 with just nine beds and has grown to a critical access 24-bed hospital.

“Having a rural hospital in a community such as Denver City is crucial,” Collin McClarty, CEO, said. “You have your school district and you have your hospitals, and with those, you have a thriving community.”

With a variety of services, clinics and care, the hospital aims to provide whatever a resident in the region may need to stay safe and healthy.

“We don’t have to travel an hour away to Lubbock to receive care,” McClarty said. “We can receive great, top-of-the-line care. We have great services. We have great physicians.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Tanner Cole Lermon, 21
Lubbock fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, Asian male from California
California man pleads guilty to a federal crime after fatally stabbing Plainview boyfriend
19-year-old Gabriel Castillo
Man accused in Frenship student’s death charged with evading arrest

Latest News

Grace New, first female reporter in Metroplex in 1946
97-year-old reporter in Denver City started new era in news 76 years ago
The third stop on our Community Coverage Tour this year, Denver City! Known for being one of...
A history behind the large oil producing town in West Texas, Denver City
Jean Hoover is well into her 80s and we think she may have discovered the secret to staying...
Spur senior citizen may have discovered secret to staying young
Helping Hands in Spur
Shoppers seek Helping Hands in Spur for ‘Clothes N Stuff’