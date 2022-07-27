A history behind the large oil producing town in West Texas, Denver City

DENVER CITY, Texas (KCBD) - Denver City sits on the southern edge of Yoakum County, about 80 miles southwest of Lubbock at the intersection of Highway 83 and 214.Almost 4,500 residents were counted in the 2020 Census.

History

The city gets its name from the Denver producing and refining company when oil was struck here in 1935. It was incorporated in 1940, but some desired to move away from Wasson in Gaines County — others didn’t like the idea. From 1977 to 1980, Yoakum County was the number one oil producing county in the United States; the total value in oil and gas for this period was 889.9 million dollars, according to the Economic Development Corporation.

Business

In Denver City, the Chamber of Commerce aims to better every aspect of life for those who call it home. And there’s growing membership in the chamber. It’s going through a restructure, but has seen a 25% increase in businesses joining its organization since January. General Manager Rachel Williams says that’s unheard of for a city Denver City’s size. Williams believes that shows how people have come to realize the importance of supporting one another. The chamber works to advocate for both businesses and for the people of Denver City.

Economic development

Denver City was dealt a big blow during the pandemic when oil prices sank. But now Mayor Tommy Hicks says the city is back on track. Projects that were put on hold are moving again. including plans for a new police department facility. Mayor Hicks says recent city limit expansions have brought new sales tax revenue and more commerce is expected along the highway. And downtown businesses are remodeling and creating a “Main Street comeback.”

West of town there’s room to grow. And the Denver City Economic Development Corporation has land for new industries. It’s seeking manufacturing businesses to move into its Industrial Park off Highway 83, just southwest of the school. The EDC says that’s part of its mission, to ensure the city’s economy moves forward by supporting established businesses and to assist new ones interested in coming to town.

Yoakum County Hospital

Denver City is home to the Yoakum County Hospital, which provides care to residents in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The hospital opened in 1949 with just nine patient rooms. Today, it has 24 and provides services such as emergency care, general surgery, dialysis, family medicine and urology. Yoakum County Hospital also operates two clinics, West Texas Medical Center in Denver City and Plains. CEO Collin McLarty says the recent pandemic has shown how important rural health care is to everyone. Also important care the hospital provides is OB-GYN services. Dr. Scott Frankfather, a native of Denver City, returned home in 2009. He delivers about 20 babies a month and is on-call 24/7. He says it’s a stressful but rewarding role he plays in the community.

State Rubber

The Economic Development Corporation supported the addition of State Rubber to Denver City. The tire recycling plant began operating in 2004 and is now expanding. The EDC saw the need for a registered facility in the area able to take tires, which can’t go into a landfill by state mandate. This plant shreds the tire, removes the metal and breaks it down into a substance as fine as sugar. It’s bagged and shipped to anyone who will purchase it. Most of the recycled tires from Denver City are used in asphalt. State Rubber processes between 5,000 to 10,000 tires each day.

New high school

Work on the new Denver City High School is now complete. The last time our tour brought us to Denver City in 2017, the facility was under construction. It was part of a larger bond proposal from 2008 to make improvements across the district. Denver City High School now includes a performing arts center. The school’s state of the art learning environment provides students opportunities to learn certain trade and receive certifications. It includes classrooms, labs and a basement that can double as a storm shelter and event space.

1960 State Champions

More than half a century later, memorabilia from a championship victory is on display at Denver City High School. It was 1960 when the Denver City High Mustangs beat Belville in the state championship game in San Angelo. Former football team manager Jimmy Townsend says the Denver City Mustang’s state championship run on the field brough the community together off the field. Townsend recounts part of the city’s history in hopes that it will repeat itself. In 2021, the UIL Dave Campbells Football and H-E-B recognized that championship team, through fan voting, as one of the greatest in UIL history.

Denver City Heritage Museum

On the corner of North Ave. B and West 2nd Street is where you’ll find the Denver City Heritage Museum. There’s no cost to see the history on display there. It’s open Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. But they’ll open up on request. It started as a collection of antiques in the old elementary school, but it grew to include so many little keepsakes and big memories like the scoreboard form the original high school. Each room shares a peak history, from the pioneers and their fashions. antique farm equipment, thousands of arrowheads to a permanent wave machine for women in the 1930′s.

