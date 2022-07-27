Isolated thunderstorms possible next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s another hot day, up around 100 across the South Plains. Difference from yesterday is there are a few showers and thunderstorms to our north, across the Texas Panhandle and Northeastern New Mexico. The better rain chance throughout this week will be across the Panhandle.

This evening will be mostly clear, in the 90s until after sunset. Come out to Denver City for the third night of our Community Coverage Tour. Weather will cooperate, we have free food, live music with Junior Vasquez and our 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts.

On Thursday it’ll be hot again, but probably a few degrees shy of today. High near 98 in Lubbock.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast (KCBD)

There will likely be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms developing late in the day. The chance for rain at any one location on the South Plains is fairly slim.

Friday the rain chance improves a little bit, though still only around 20%. We do expect it to not be quite as hot, high in the lower 90s Friday. We’ll keep a low chance for rain through the weekend.

It’s not much of a break from the heat and it doesn’t last long. By Sunday it’ll likely be back in the upper 90s, trending closer to 100 middle of next week.

