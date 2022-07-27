Los Hermanos Familia to host annual ‘Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing’ event Aug. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Our “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” Event started as a last request to go fishing by an area farmer who often missed family events because of work.

The “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event in Lubbock, Texas that uses fishing as a hook to bring families together. The event is free, does not require a fishing license, no registration fee, no cost for lunch – as to not hinder families, or discourage their participation in the event. In 2009, the event drew 1,800 participants. In 2019, the fishing event grew to almost 5000 participants. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the event was canceled in 2020 for the safety and wellness of our family and community. Our 2022 event, will be August 6, 2022!

The “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” was organized by Los Hermanos Familia, and is made up of member associations including the Vamos a Pescar Committee, Lubbock’s Fishing Future, the Lubbock Master Anglers, Knights of Columbus #8097 San Jose, Knights of Columbus # 11807 Our Lady of Guadalupe, Our Lady of Grace Guadalupanos, Knights of Columbus # 15876 St. Patrick’s Church, Knights of Columbus #16210 St. Phillip Benizi Idalou, Catholic Daughters of America, Catholic War Veterans #1942, 4th Degree Assembly 1101, Los Carnales La Familia, Purple Heart South Plains of Texas #0900, American Legion Riders, Knights of Columbus #12803 St. Elizabeth’s, Knights of Columbus, #16394 San Ramon, Los Seguidores de Cristo, Brownfield’s St Anthony Council #12292, VFW Lubbock Post 2466, the Dallas Cowboy Fans of Lubbock, Sigma Lambda Beta, Omega Delta Phi, Sigma Lambda Gamma, Delta Alpha Omega, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), Lambda Theta Phi, Lambda Theta Alpha, Kappa Delta Chi, the Society for the Advancement for Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS), Lubbock P.A.G.A., Junior Catholic Daughters of America, Latino Medical Association of TTU, Church of the Latter Day Saints, First Baptist Church, and many more volunteers,working collectively to carry out this event.

And of course, this event is possible because of partnerships with the Texas Parks & Wildlife, the Texas Game Warden’s Association, Lubbock’s Fishing’s Future, and various sponsors and media, and the City of Lubbock.

