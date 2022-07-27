Local Listings
Advertisement

South Plains College to host nurses pinning on Aug. 11

South Plains College chrome front (Source: SPC)
South Plains College chrome front (Source: SPC)(Source: SPC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College Vocational Nursing Program will recognize its graduates during a pinning ceremony set for 1 p.m. on Aug. 11 (Thursday) in the P.E. Complex.

Hockley County graduates include Caroline Espinoza, Jerrica Eva Greene, Matthew Bryan Martinez, Sofia Rene Pompa, Malisa Salazar Rodriquez, Vaness Marie Sanchez and Mariel Avila Zaragoza, all of Levelland.

Gaines County graduate is Elisa Celeste Soliz of Seminole.

Lamb County graduates are Julian Santos Chavez, Miguel Chavez, Jr., and Ester Lushay Delarosa, all of Littlefield; and Erika Mendoza and Karla Lizbeth Ramirez, both of Amherst.

Lubbock County graduates include Abraham Casanova, Brittney Jollene Saenz, Erica  Luna Santos and Awah-Lilian Wadone.

Scurry County graduate is Jillian Celeste Lopez of Fluvanna.

The out of state graduate is Faith Adara Martin of Hobbs, N.M.

The Pinning Ceremony marks the completion of the vocational nurses training and the eligibility of the graduates to write the National Council Licensing Exam to become licensed vocational nurses.

