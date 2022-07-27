South Plains College to receive grant from Texas Workforce Commission

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Workforce Commission will present a check for $247,549 to South Plains College during a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday (July 29) in the SPC Lubbock Career and Technical Center, 3907 Ave. Q. The check is part of the Jobs for Texans grant program.

The funds will be used to expand the Automotive Technology Program and revise courses to include automotive gasoline and diesel-powered simulation vehicle service to the program’s certificate and associate degree curricula. South Plains College will purchase simulation training equipment consisting of a dynamometer and various trainer packages to enhance student employability skills by teaching state-of-the-art simulated technology.

The South Plains College Automotive Technology Program has trained 81 students since receiving the grant award in fall 2021. SPC partners with Lubbock Cooper Independent School District and has trained dual credit students on simulated equipment.

Automotive Technology represents an in-demand occupation selected by Workforce Solutions South Plains, which is listed on the Workforce Solutions’ Targeted Occupations List.

For more information, contact Dane Dewbre, executive director of Marketing and Communications, at (806) 716-2210 or email ddewbre@southplainscollege.edu.

