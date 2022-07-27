Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

South Plains College to receive grant from Texas Workforce Commission

South Plains College
South Plains College(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Workforce Commission will present a check for $247,549 to South Plains College during a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday (July 29) in the SPC Lubbock Career and Technical Center, 3907 Ave. Q. The check is part of the Jobs for Texans grant program.

The funds will be used to expand the Automotive Technology Program and revise courses to include automotive gasoline and diesel-powered simulation vehicle service to the program’s certificate and associate degree curricula. South Plains College will purchase simulation training equipment consisting of a dynamometer and various trainer packages to enhance student employability skills by teaching state-of-the-art simulated technology.

The South Plains College Automotive Technology Program has trained 81 students since receiving the grant award in fall 2021. SPC partners with Lubbock Cooper Independent School District and has trained dual credit students on simulated equipment.

Automotive Technology represents an in-demand occupation selected by Workforce Solutions South Plains, which is listed on the Workforce Solutions’ Targeted Occupations List.

For more information, contact Dane Dewbre, executive director of Marketing and Communications, at (806) 716-2210 or email ddewbre@southplainscollege.edu.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Tanner Cole Lermon, 21
Lubbock fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, Asian male from California
California man pleads guilty to a federal crime after fatally stabbing Plainview boyfriend
19-year-old Gabriel Castillo
Man accused in Frenship student’s death charged with evading arrest

Latest News

34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt
South Plains College chrome front (Source: SPC)
South Plains College to host nurses pinning on Aug. 11
The third stop on our Community Coverage Tour this year, Denver City! Known for being one of...
A history behind the large oil producing town in West Texas, Denver City
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Hale County flash flood victims remembered