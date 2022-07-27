South Plains Community Action Association serving West Texans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Community Action Association works to reduce poverty in our area by using available local, state and private federal resources to assist low-income individuals and families.

The organization has severed 114 counties across the South Plains area for 57 years. Their services include: WIC; Workforce Solution; Head Start and Early Start programs; SPARTAN Transportation; and child care services.

The South Plains Community Action Association will have booths set up all this week during our Community Coverage Tour.

For more information about the non-profit visit https://www.spcaa.org/

