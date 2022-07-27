Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

South Plains Community Action Association serving West Texans

South Plains Community Action Association logo
South Plains Community Action Association logo(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Community Action Association works to reduce poverty in our area by using available local, state and private federal resources to assist low-income individuals and families.

The organization has severed 114 counties across the South Plains area for 57 years. Their services include: WIC; Workforce Solution; Head Start and Early Start programs; SPARTAN Transportation; and child care services.

The South Plains Community Action Association will have booths set up all this week during our Community Coverage Tour.

You can follow KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Community Coverage Tour every night this week.

For more information about the non-profit visit https://www.spcaa.org/

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Tanner Cole Lermon, 21
Lubbock fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, Asian male from California
California man pleads guilty to a federal crime after fatally stabbing Plainview boyfriend
19-year-old Gabriel Castillo
Man accused in Frenship student’s death charged with evading arrest

Latest News

The Hub City Beach Party will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Foster *A* Life to host annual Hub City Beach Party
Noon Notebook: Hub City Beach Party
Noon Notebook: Hub City Beach Party
South Plains Mall Sign
South Plains Mall to celebrate 50th anniversary with events
Save some money when shopping for back-to-school clothing and supplies
Tax Free Weekend August 5th through the 7th