Sparkles & Spurs Gala to benefit Texas Girls & Boys Ranch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Girls & Boys Ranch will host its annual Sparkles & Spurs Gala on Thursday, August 18.

Sponsorship opportunities are available to help assist the ranch and the children and families it serves. The gala will be hosted at the Overton Hotel from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Table sponsorships start at $1,500 and individuals tickets at $125.

KCBD’s very own Matt Ernst will emcee the event.

Each sponsor is provided a table and featured at the annual gala. For more information contact Traci Cheek at (806)777-4136 or email at tcheek@txgbr.org

