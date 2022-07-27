Local Listings
Triple digit heat again this afternoon

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday a high of 100 degrees marked our 27th day this year of 100-degree heat. Today could be number 28. But this afternoon features a slim chance for an isolated shower or two.

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(KCBD)

A very warm start to the day today. In fact, we unofficially broke the record of the warmest overnight low for July 27th with a temp of 80 degrees. The previous record was 79 degrees set in 2011. We will continue to feel that heat through the day with highs topping out in the upper 90s to lower 100s. We will not see recording breaking afternoon heat, although it will still be hot,

Mostly sunny through the day today. A few upper-level clouds this afternoon and a bit of a breeze generally from the south around 10-15 mph. There is a slim chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon and evening. Most of this activity looks to be isolated to the northwestern portion of the viewing area, but we may see a shower make its way to Lubbock. Most of us will remain dry today.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KCBD)

Another small shot at isolated showers again tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances increase a bit more by Friday through the weekend. Along with higher rain chances come slightly cooler temperatures. All of this thanks to a front that will push in overnight Thursday, dropping Friday afternoon highs by about 10 degrees.

