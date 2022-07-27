Wednesday morning top stories: Hale County flash flood victims remembered

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hale County flash flood victims remembered

Chris Cummings, his wife Jane, and her mother, Betty Greenhaw, died last week during a flash flood near Las Vegas

Friends day their loss is devastating to their communities

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.02 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs after no ticket matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing

The next drawing is set to take place Friday

Newly released video of Dallas Love Field shooting

New surveillance video shows a woman firing inside the Love Field airport in Dallas

A police officer immediately confronted the woman and shot here

