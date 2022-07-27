Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Wednesday morning top stories: Hale County flash flood victims remembered

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hale County flash flood victims remembered

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.02 billion

Newly released video of Dallas Love Field shooting

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Tanner Cole Lermon, 21
Lubbock fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, Asian male from California
California man pleads guilty to a federal crime after fatally stabbing Plainview boyfriend
19-year-old Gabriel Castillo
Man accused in Frenship student’s death charged with evading arrest

Latest News

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Legacy of love: West Texans remember flash flood victims, pillars in communities
Jean Hoover is well into her 80s and we think she may have discovered the secret to staying...
Spur senior citizen may have discovered secret to staying young
Habitat for Hummanity building three homes in twelve days.
Atmos partners with Habitat for Humanity to build Zero Net Energy homes in Lubbock
Dylan Rodriguez
Lubbock man charged with sex crimes against a child