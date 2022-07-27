Wednesday morning top stories: Hale County flash flood victims remembered
Published: Jul. 27, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Hale County flash flood victims remembered
- Chris Cummings, his wife Jane, and her mother, Betty Greenhaw, died last week during a flash flood near Las Vegas
- Friends day their loss is devastating to their communities
- Read more here: Legacy of love: West Texans remember flash flood victims, pillars in communities
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.02 billion
- The Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs after no ticket matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing
- The next drawing is set to take place Friday
- More: No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
Newly released video of Dallas Love Field shooting
- New surveillance video shows a woman firing inside the Love Field airport in Dallas
- A police officer immediately confronted the woman and shot here
- Watch here: Dallas police release security, bodycam video from Love Field shooting
