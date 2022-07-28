Local Listings
Booth and Tent Space Available for 52nd Annual Fall Festival

Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center
Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by City of Lubbock

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is looking for craft vendors to register for open booth and tent spaces for the 52nd Annual Fall Festival, to be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event, which has traditionally attracted 3,000 - 4,000 visitors, is family-oriented and features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. Fall Festival features live entertainment, art demonstrations, concession booths, and Kids Corner, where kids can participate in free arts & crafts!

Booth rentals for vendors will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until spaces are sold out. A basic 5′x 7′ outdoor booth space, constructed of scaffolding and covered with tarps, rents for $65.00. In addition, 10′ X 10′ tent spaces are also available for $85.00. Tent vendors must provide their tent. Vendors will register online by visiting the Lubbock Garden and Arts Center website www.lubbockgac.org and clicking on the “52nd Annual Fall Festival” and selecting the Craft Vendor tab. For more information regarding the event, participants can visit our website www.lubbockgac.org, call 806-767-3724, or email GAC@mylubbock.us.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center, located at 4215 University Avenue, strives to offer an array of fun classes and events for all ages. The variety of GAC classes offered cover general subjects such as painting, drawing photography, and more. For more information on classes or reservations please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email GAC@mylubbock.us or visit our website at www.lubbockgac.org.

