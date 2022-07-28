Local Listings
CHCL to host Back to School Summer Fun Fest Aug. 6

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Community Health Center of Lubbock will host its Back to School Summer Fun Fest Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held at 1609 5th Street where children can receive free immunizations, backpacks and school supplies. Children must be accompanied by parents to receive a backpack. Parent or guardian must also be present with a current shot record for vaccines.

