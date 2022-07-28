Local Listings
Cooler temps, chance of rain ahead

There’s a change in the air and it will lead to cooler temps and a chance of some rain.
There's a change in the air and it will lead to cooler temps and a chance of some rain.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s a change in the air and it will lead to cooler temps and a chance of some rain.

A weak cold front and some moisture over the next two days will increase the chances of rain for portions of the South Plains.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening over the northern communities. Hopefully, that potential will extend south at least into the central counties, including Lubbock.

If showers and storms develop they will have the potential for heavy rain and also some strong downburst winds. Severe storms are not likely, although some wind gusts could approach the 60 mph speeds.

As for temperatures, they should be lower for most of the region through Saturday and possibly into Sunday.

The greatest cooling from clouds, rain and the cold front will be in the northern communities and the impact of the front will decrease as it goes south and/or weakens.

There should be about a 5-10 degree drop in the temps for the South Plains Friday into Saturday.

However, by Sunday, sunny skies and temperatures will increase over the area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

