“Explore the opportunities” in Plainview!

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview sits about 46 miles up I-27 from Lubbock. The 2020 Census counted 20,187 residents in the city. It’s the county seat of Hale County. The city’s motto is “explore the opportunities” and it’s doing just that with the help of voter approved bond proposals that are making improvements throughout town.

History

It got it’s name in 1886 when ZT Maxwell from Floyd County and Edwin Low from Tennessee settled here. They secured a post office for their new town named for the vast treeless plain. Famous entertainer and businessman Jimmy Dean once called Plainview home. He was born here in 1928 and went on to become a talented singer, actor and entrepreneur when he created the Jimmy Dean Sausage Company.

Economy

City leaders give credit to young people and families for a growing Plainview. According to the Chamber of Commerce, they’ve been able to help the business community thrive and move forward, particularly downtown. That adds to the established economic drivers, including the Walmart Distribution Center as well as large employers and services like Covenant Health Plainview. With retail strategy efforts, chamber executives say they’ve seen more business open and more commerce especially in the new downtown area.

Aquatics Center

While normally closed, the YMCA opened up Plainview’s new Aquatic Center. It opened last summer after $3.8 million in renovations to what was known as the 16th Street Pool. That money came from a 2017 bond proposal the city put forward for these enhancements and many more across Plainview. It includes a pool, swim lanes, a rock wall, a children’s pool and a splash pad. The new facility is about twice the size of the pool it replaced. As it did in the past, the YMCA continues to manage this pool on behalf of the city.

City redevelopment

Other projects in the 2017 bond included downtown streetscaping. Nearly $1.5 million was used to revamp the historic district. It’s now more pedestrian friendly, has trees and other landscaping, lighting and signage, as well as improved crosswalks and traffic flow. $6 million was used for a new City Hall and police department nearby. The busy 24th Street has been reconstructed with more than $7 million in changes. The four-lane arterial street has new pavement, traffic signals as well as pedestrian access.

Fire Station 2 is going up next to Covenant Health off I-27 and Dimmitt Highway. More than $5 million is going toward construction of the 14,500 square foot facility for fire administration, EMS and more. It’s in hopes of providing better coverage for North Plainview. It also replaces the original station, which was built in 1951.

The final proposition that voters approved is the usage of a $1.5 million for improvements to the baseball and softball facilities at Broadway and Regional Park. This includes new concessions and restrooms, stands, dugouts, fencing and parking improvements.

Plainview School District

A lot of change in Plainview right now is stemming from the successful bond elections. The school district is also nearing the end of projects from a $76 million proposal. It was for the consolidation of six elementary schools to three. Two of those will be open for students in August. One more needs to be completed. An intermediate and middle school will be open after a transition from the previous junior highs. Plainview ISD Superintendent Dr. H.T. Sanchez says the voter approval of the new facilities not only steps up the students and teachers for better success, but the community as a whole.

YMCA in West Texas

The YMCA can be traced back to the late 1920′s in Plainview. Today it remains the only one in this region. The closest are in Dumas and Big Spring. The YMCA was chartered in Plainview in 1956 and has worked to carry out its mission of putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The “Y” serves about 20,000 people through memberships and programs such as youth sports, adults classes, swimming and summer camps.

Hale County Historical Society

The Hale County Historical Commission is on a renewed mission to preserve the area’s past. The commission itself recently moved to the old Ware Hotel in 2020. The commission was organized in 1971 to ensure present and future generations are able to learn about and enjoy the local history. It will dedicate a new historical marker in the fall, the first since 2012, of Finney Field. The land north of Plainview was the site of the World War II glider pilot training. The commission is currently taking an inventory of the county’s historical treasures and is collecting ideas and information.

Mattox School of Math & Science

The Wayland Baptist School of Mathematics has a new name. It’s a show of appreciation to an alum who made a gift to expand the school’s facilities. Dr. Kenneth Mattox, a renowned heart surgeon, provided the lead gift for what will be the Mabee Laboratory. The Mabee Foundation also provided funding for the nearly 10,000 square foot addition to the science building. Mattox was a 1960 graduate of Wayland. He didn’t initially major in science but zoology inspired him to change his major. Wayland broke ground on the lab in February and hopes to start construction soon.

The President’s House Bed & Breakfast

A Plainview bed and breakfast operates out of a piece of Wayland and Plainview history from 1939, the President’s House. The two-story home on 6th Street was gifted to the college in 1966 by the Osborne family. Until 2016, it housed the President’s Wayland Baptist. When the board decided to change the housing protocols, Mike and Deb Melcher then purchased the home. The former Wayland employees, now in retirement, are on a mission to maintain the home and provide visitors the perfect getaway.

