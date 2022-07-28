Local Listings
Former Wayland Baptist employees open President’s House as bed & breakfast

The President's House Bed & Breakfast in Plainview
The President's House Bed & Breakfast in Plainview(Source: KCBD)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The future of the 1939 home in Plainview that once housed the presidents of Wayland Baptist University was in question, until Mike Melcher called his wife to ask her one.

“Do you think I’m crazy,” Deb Melcher recalled. “I said, ‘not completely.’”

That was in 2016 when Wayland Baptist decided to no longer house the top university administrator in the two-story home on 6th Street.

The Osborne family owned the home until 1966 when it was gifted to the college. With the family’s blessing, Wayland put it up for sale.

“They took the proceeds from the home and put it into scholarships at Wayland,” Deb said. “My husband’s dream of owning a bed and breakfast came true.”

The Melchers, former Wayland employees, purchased the home and have worked to continue to honor the legacy of it, while serving guests over the past five years in three guest rooms and one two-room suite in the President’s House.

The President’s House is a place for events, long stay or a getaway.

“We do baby showers, bridal showers and we’ve had a couple of weddings in the backyard,” Deb said. “We’ve had people come for an overnight from Amarillo, from Floydada, from Olton, from Lubbock just to get out of town.”

Whatever the occasion, the Melchers hope this Plainview destination, and piece of history, meets your needs.

“We do the rooms and that’s great,” Deb said. “We love to serve the families but we also feel like it’s a ministry for us, especially in times of celebration, in times of bereavement. That is really near and dear to our hearts.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

