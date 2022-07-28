Four injured after car crashes into home overnight in North Lubbock

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are in the hospital after a car crash into a home overnight in North Lubbock.

Officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Thursday. Police say three people suffered minor injuries and one person has moderate injuries. It’s unclear if those hurt were inside the home or the vehicle.

The truck crash through the front door of the home near North Boston Ave. and Duke St. No additional information is available at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

