KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Blue

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Blue, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s an 11-month-old pit bull puppy who’s been at the shelter for two and a half months.

Staff says he loves to play with other dogs. He would do well with an active owner or family. Blue is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Daffodil.

