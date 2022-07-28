Level 13 Agency announces deal with Lady Raiders, largest NIL for women’s athletics
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Level 13 Agency announced a team-wide NIL deal with the Lady Raiders Thursday, the largest deal of it’s kind for a women’s basketball program.
The marketing agency has committed $25,000 per Lady Raider.
Level 13 sent out the following statement Thursday afternoon:
Level 13 Agency, Kirk Noles, Marc McDougal, Keith McNeese, and Ross Rushing, made a historic NIL announcement to the Lady Raider Basketball team in-regards-to a team-wide NIL deal.
