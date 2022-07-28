Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Level 13 Agency announces deal with Lady Raiders, largest NIL for women’s athletics

Level 13 Agency announced a team-wide NIL deal with the Lady Raiders Thursday, the largest deal...
Level 13 Agency announced a team-wide NIL deal with the Lady Raiders Thursday, the largest deal of it’s kind for a women’s basketball program.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Level 13 Agency announced a team-wide NIL deal with the Lady Raiders Thursday, the largest deal of it’s kind for a women’s basketball program.

The marketing agency has committed $25,000 per Lady Raider.

Level 13 sent out the following statement Thursday afternoon:

Level 13 Agency, Kirk Noles, Marc McDougal, Keith McNeese, and Ross Rushing, made a historic NIL announcement to the Lady Raider Basketball team in-regards-to a team-wide NIL deal.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Four people are in the hospital after a car crash into a home overnight in North Lubbock.
Four injured after truck crashes into home overnight in North Lubbock
34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock banks warn of new online scams
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Denver City Mustangs
Colby Schniederjan is in from Nocona to lead the Mustangs basketball program. Joe Alvarado is...
New basketball, baseball coaches in Denver City
Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Denver City Mustangs
Source: KCBD Video
Looking back on Denver City's 1960 Mustangs State Title