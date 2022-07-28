Local Listings
Lubbock advocates celebrate 32nd anniversary of ADA signing

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Friday, Lubbock advocates for People with Disabilities will celebrate the landmark legislation that protects their rights.

It’s the 32nd anniversary of the “American with Disabilities Act.”

Nancy Penland, Director of Programs at Life INC. says, “It was signed in 1990 and it has been a terrific impact on the disability community. The ADA will impact your ability to get a job and keep a job - or education, communication. The benefits of the ADA actually flow over into the community.”

The act prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities, but the ADA affects more than just people with disabilities. It helps parents with small children using ramps instead of stairs or using handicap push buttons when their hands are full. All of these accommodations were implemented because of the ADA. Before the act was passed, many disabled citizens felt stigmatized in society.

Nancy Penland says, “As opposed to finding out not what you can’t do but what can you do. What can you do on this job? Is there something we can do to help you to be able to do it? The Americans with Disabilities Act really helped people kind of rethink the way they deal with people with disabilities.”

The ADA benefits all members of society. Director of Student Disabilities at Texas Tech Dr. Larry Phillippe says that many accommodations are in place for students with disabilities but are often used by nondisabled students, such as audiobooks, and closed-captioned lectures. This is an example of how accommodations are accessible and equal, just as the act intended.

Larry Phillippe says, “I think that’s important for people to understand is using accommodations under the ADA it’s not a crutch. It’s not a standard that’s different, it’s not a lower standard. There are things that are in place to help people meet those exact same... our students to meet those exact same academic standards that everyone must meet.”

Life INC. a disability service, will be hosting a celebration at The Overton Hotel and Conference Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

