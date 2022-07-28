Lubbock Women’s Club to welcome Jay Leno

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Women’s Club Historical Foundation and Welborn-Payne Endowment Community Speaker Series will welcome Jay Leno, acclaimed TV late-night show host and admired stand-up comedian. Leno will speak on Tuesday, October 18 at 8 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock.

Tickets will be available beginning Monday, August 1 to Buddy Holly Hall personal seat license members. Tickets will be available to the community on Thursday, August 4. To secure your ticket, please visit www.buddyhollyhall.com Ticket prices, including taxes and fees, are:

Tier 1: $150

Tier 2: 125

Tier 3: $100

Tier 4: $89.50

Dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m. in Grand Hall A&B at Buddy Holly Hall for $100 per person or a table of 8 for $800. Dinner tickets are not part of the ticketed performance and must be purchased in advance.

Barbara Webb, President of the Lubbock Women’s Club said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jay Leno to Lubbock. We hope you will join us for an evening of laughter among friends as we delight in his stories about life, cars and television.”

Since retiring from the #1 rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, he has remained active as a best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist. This fall Jay Leno brings back the classic game show YOU BET YOUR LIFE. This comedy show wrapped in a game show will feature two strangers paired up to play for prize money by answering trivia questions correctly. Co-Hosted by Kevin Eubanks and produced by Tom Werner and David Hurwitz, YOU BET YOUR LIFE will deliver a fun series filled with the warmth and laughter that America needs now.

Leno also currently produces and is host of the CNBC primetime series JAY LENO’S GARAGE now in its sixth season. “Jay Leno’s Garage” explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it’s the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories. The series debuted in October 2015 and delivered CNBC’s most-watched first season in network history. New episodes of “Jay Leno’s Garage” can be viewed on CNBC or CNBC On Demand throughout the year.

