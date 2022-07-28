Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lubbock Women’s Club to welcome Jay Leno

Lubbock Women's Club to welcome Jay Leno in October 2022.
Lubbock Women's Club to welcome Jay Leno in October 2022.(Lubbock Women's Club)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Women’s Club Historical Foundation and Welborn-Payne Endowment Community Speaker Series will welcome Jay Leno, acclaimed TV late-night show host and admired stand-up comedian. Leno will speak on Tuesday, October 18 at 8 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock.

Tickets will be available beginning Monday, August 1 to Buddy Holly Hall personal seat license members. Tickets will be available to the community on Thursday, August 4. To secure your ticket, please visit www.buddyhollyhall.com Ticket prices, including taxes and fees, are:

  • Tier 1: $150
  • Tier 2: 125
  • Tier 3: $100
  • Tier 4: $89.50

Dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m. in Grand Hall A&B at Buddy Holly Hall for $100 per person or a table of 8 for $800. Dinner tickets are not part of the ticketed performance and must be purchased in advance.

Barbara Webb, President of the Lubbock Women’s Club said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jay Leno to Lubbock. We hope you will join us for an evening of laughter among friends as we delight in his stories about life, cars and television.”

Since retiring from the #1 rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, he has remained active as a best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist. This fall Jay Leno brings back the classic game show YOU BET YOUR LIFE. This comedy show wrapped in a game show will feature two strangers paired up to play for prize money by answering trivia questions correctly. Co-Hosted by Kevin Eubanks and produced by Tom Werner and David Hurwitz, YOU BET YOUR LIFE will deliver a fun series filled with the warmth and laughter that America needs now.

Leno also currently produces and is host of the CNBC primetime series JAY LENO’S GARAGE now in its sixth season. “Jay Leno’s Garage” explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it’s the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories. The series debuted in October 2015 and delivered CNBC’s most-watched first season in network history. New episodes of “Jay Leno’s Garage” can be viewed on CNBC or CNBC On Demand throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Women’s Club.

Most Read

34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Rangers with the National Park Service said a witness alerted them Monday to remains spotted at...
3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say
19-year-old Gabriel Castillo
Man accused in Frenship student’s death charged with evading arrest

Latest News

Four people are in the hospital after a car crash into a home overnight in North Lubbock.
Four injured after truck crashes into home overnight in North Lubbock
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: House passes Reese’s Law in honor of Lubbock toddler
Source: KCBD Video
Denver City doctors bringing new life to Yoakum County
Texas Tech Vet School students Savana Everhart, Milad Kheirvari, and SaraBeth Boggan rescued...
Texas Tech Vet School students rescue ducklings from storm drain