Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Muleshoe’s Clarissa Rejino signs with Wayland Baptist Softball

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist is starting up a softball program and Thursday evening Live on the Community Coverage Tour, they landed their first pitcher.

Muleshoe’s Clarissa Rejino signed live on the news at 6 in Plainview.

Ironically, she’s the second person in her family to sign live on the Community Coverage Tour.

Her older brother Nathan signed to play college baseball on July 22, 2015 when the Community Coverage Tour was live in Muleshoe.

Her other brother JoJo signed to play college baseball on February 7, 2018.

Congrats to the Rejino family!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Four people are in the hospital after a car crash into a home overnight in North Lubbock.
Four injured after truck crashes into home overnight in North Lubbock
34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock banks warn of new online scams
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges

Latest News

Level 13 Agency announced a team-wide NIL deal with the Lady Raiders Thursday, the largest deal...
Level 13 Agency announces deal with Lady Raiders, largest NIL for women’s athletics
Source: KCBD Video
Clarissa Rejino signs to play softball with Wayland Baptist
Source: KCBD Video
Level 13 announces NIL deal for Lady Raiders
Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Denver City Mustangs