Muleshoe’s Clarissa Rejino signs with Wayland Baptist Softball

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist is starting up a softball program and Thursday evening Live on the Community Coverage Tour, they landed their first pitcher.

Muleshoe’s Clarissa Rejino signed live on the news at 6 in Plainview.

Ironically, she’s the second person in her family to sign live on the Community Coverage Tour.

Her older brother Nathan signed to play college baseball on July 22, 2015 when the Community Coverage Tour was live in Muleshoe.

Her other brother JoJo signed to play college baseball on February 7, 2018.

Congrats to the Rejino family!

