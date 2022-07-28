New basketball, baseball coaches in Denver City

DENVER CITY, Texas (KCBD) - Denver City’s has a couple of new head coaches for boys basketball and baseball.

Colby Schniederjan is in from Nocona to lead the Mustangs basketball program.

Joe Alvarado is the Mustangs new head baseball coach.

He brings a lot of experience with stops at Slaton, Floydada and most recently Hale Center.

I talked to both of them live on the 2022 Community Coverage Tour.

