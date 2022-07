LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after a rollover on North Frankford Ave., near Hwy. 84.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m.

A silver pickup was involved.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

Motorists should avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

North Frankford rollover July 28, 2022 (Peyton Toups KCBD NewsChannel 11)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.