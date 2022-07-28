Slim rain chances today as temperatures heat up again

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some light and isolated showers possible this afternoon although most will stay dry. A better chance for showers/storms Friday afternoon.

A dry and clear start to Thursday but some cloud cover and rain showers developing this afternoon. Most of this activity will favor the northern portion of the KCBD viewing area, and most areas will remain dry.

Temperatures will warm up yet again this afternoon with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. A bit breezy through the day with winds from the southwest turning southeast around 15 mph.

Overnight tonight, any lingering rain showers clearing out after midnight. Overnight lows in the 70s with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

Slight relief from the extreme heat tomorrow afternoon as a frontal boundary moves into (or closer to) the South Plains. Highs will be much more “normal” in the lower 90s, some areas may only top out in the upper 80s. Rain chances a bit higher for Friday afternoon and anywhere across the KCBD viewing area has the potential for showers/thunderstorms. Most won’t see any rain but where isolated storms develop some heavier rain is possible along with strong wind gusts.

This weekend will be mostly dry and warm. High temperatures again in the mid to upper 90s. A slim chance for showers/storms Saturday afternoon but dry Sunday. Temperatures return to the upper 90s to lower 100s by next week.

