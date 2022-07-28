Thursday morning top stories: House passes Reese’s Law in honor of Lubbock toddler

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Pickup truck crashes into home in North Lubbock overnight

One person suffered moderate injuries, three other had minor injuries

The cause of the crash is under investigation

Details here: Four injured after car crashes into home overnight in North Lubbock

House passes Reese’s Law in honor of Lubbock toddler

Reese’s Law was named for 18-month-old Reese Hamsmith who passed away after she swallowed a button battery from a remote control device

The law will require products that use button batteries to have clear warning labels and child-resistant packaging

Read more here: Arrington Legislation Passes House in Honor of Lubbock Toddler Reese Hamsmith

U.S. proposes deal for Griner, Whelan

The U.S. is offering Russia a deal to release WNBA star Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan

Sources say the proposal would send a convicted arms dealer to Russia in exchange for the Americans

Follow the latest here: In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

