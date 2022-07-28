Local Listings
Tickets still available for Journey concert

Journey is coming to the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, July 30.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A legendary band, Journey, is coming to the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, July 30. A few tickets are still available for the concert.

Tickets are on sale at Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets, by phone at 806-770-2000 and online at www.selectaseatlubbock.com, or visit https://www.axs.com/events/431848/journey-tickets.

World-renowned for their legendary rock anthems including, “Any Way You Want It” and “Don’t Stop Believin,’” streamed more than one billion times alone, JOURNEY has sold more than 100 million albums globally since its formation in 1973. With 19 top 40 singles and 25 gold and platinum albums, their “Greatest Hits” album, 15 times platinum, makes JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever achieve diamond-certified status. Don’t miss AN EVENING WITH JOURNEY on July 30 in Lubbock!

