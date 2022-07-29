Brief cooldown today with another warm weekend ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this first time this month, temperatures will top out below average this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s.

Friday forecast (KCBD)

A bit of a cooler start to the day today thanks to a weak frontal boundary that pushed through this morning. That will also keep us about 5-10 degrees cooler this afternoon with highs temps for most of us in the lower 90s today. Mostly sunny and dry for most of the day but very isolated and light showers, potentially a few thunderstorms, will develop this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain but some rain is possible. Non-thunderstorm winds will be a bit breezy from the southeast around 15 mph.

Weekend forecast (KCBD)

A few showers lingering overnight and into tomorrow morning, but mostly dry for the day Saturday. A slim chance again Saturday afternoon for a few isolated rain showers. Temperatures will be a bit warmer Saturday, a high of 95 for Lubbock.

Temperatures warm up even more into the upper 90s by Sunday. Triple digit heat does return for the start of August as we return to the mostly dry and hot weather pattern.

