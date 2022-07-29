Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Catholic Charities to host ‘Night to Remember’ Casion Royale Gala

Catholic Diocese of Lubbock to host Night to Remember - Casino Royale Gala Friday, August 5.
Catholic Diocese of Lubbock to host Night to Remember - Casino Royale Gala Friday, August 5.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Night to Remember – Casino Royale Gala will be raising funds to support Catholic Charities – Diocese of Lubbock programs that support our neighbors who are struggling to meet their basic needs of life.

Our Casino Royale Gala will feature great food, entertainment, casino style fun, a silent auction, and most importantly a chance to make an impact on our community.

Raffle Ticket: $20 each | $2,000 Prize | Do NOT need to be present to WIN.

The Casino Royale Gala will be raising funds to support all Catholic Charities programs. Every single day Catholic Charities helps to change lives and make an impact.  To accomplish our mission, we need your help and your support.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock serves 1,000 individuals each month and answers more than 500 weekly calls of those requesting assistance. With your help, Catholic Charities can make the world a brighter place for those who have lost hope in our communities.

Thank you for your commitment to our fundraising event and to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock!

Please follow us on all our social media channels to find out more about how we support families and individuals in our community.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are in the hospital after a car crash into a home overnight in North Lubbock.
Four injured after truck crashes into home overnight in North Lubbock
One person was moderately injured in a crash in the 2800 block of North Frankford on July 28,...
One injured in Northwest Lubbock rollover
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock banks warn of new online scams
Level 13 Agency announced a team-wide NIL deal with the Lady Raiders Thursday, the largest deal...
Level 13 Agency announces deal with Lady Raiders, largest NIL for women’s athletics
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center
Booth and Tent Space Available for 52nd Annual Fall Festival
The Community Health Center of Lubbock will host its Back to School Summer Fun Fest Saturday,...
CHCL to host Back to School Summer Fun Fest Aug. 6
Noon Notebook: Summer Party in the Patch/Back to School Bash
Noon Notebook: Summer Party in the Patch/Back to School Bash
Noon Notebook: CHCL Back to School Summer Fun Fest
Noon Notebook: CHCL Back to School Summer Fun Fest