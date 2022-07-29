Catholic Charities to host ‘Night to Remember’ Casion Royale Gala

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Night to Remember – Casino Royale Gala will be raising funds to support Catholic Charities – Diocese of Lubbock programs that support our neighbors who are struggling to meet their basic needs of life.

Our Casino Royale Gala will feature great food, entertainment, casino style fun, a silent auction, and most importantly a chance to make an impact on our community.

Raffle Ticket: $20 each | $2,000 Prize | Do NOT need to be present to WIN.

The Casino Royale Gala will be raising funds to support all Catholic Charities programs. Every single day Catholic Charities helps to change lives and make an impact. To accomplish our mission, we need your help and your support.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock serves 1,000 individuals each month and answers more than 500 weekly calls of those requesting assistance. With your help, Catholic Charities can make the world a brighter place for those who have lost hope in our communities.

Thank you for your commitment to our fundraising event and to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock!

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

