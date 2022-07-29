Local Listings
Chick-fil-A location in North Carolina sought volunteers to work for food

A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with...
A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with its volunteer proposal.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina was looking for so-called ‘volunteer’ workers who would be paid with chicken sandwiches and fries instead of actual wages.

The store in Hendersonville posted the position on social media Tuesday, calling it “‘volunteer-based opportunity” where drive-through workers would be paid with five entrees a shift instead of money.

The move generated some backlash.

Chick-fil-A ended up taking the post down.

Store manager said the offer was meant for people who “think it’s a good fit for them” and was different from full- or part-time employment.

But a Chick-fil-a spokesperson in Atlanta told the Washington Post Thursday that the Hendersonville store had “decided to end this program.”

