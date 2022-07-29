Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: $25,000 NIL deal for each Lady Raider

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

$25,000 deal for each Lady Raider

Journey concert tickets still available

  • The legendary rock group will take the stage at the United Supermarkets Arena Saturday
  • They’re known for songs like ‘Any Way You Want It’ and ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ — which has been streamed more than a billion times alone
  • Click here for more information: Tickets still available for Journey concert

House passes Chips Act

