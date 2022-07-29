Friday morning top stories: $25,000 NIL deal for each Lady Raider
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
$25,000 deal for each Lady Raider
- Level 13 Agency announced a name, image and likeness deal with the Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball team
- It is considered one of the biggest deals for women’s sports in the nation
- Read more here: Level 13 Agency announces deal with Lady Raiders, largest NIL for women’s athletics
Journey concert tickets still available
- The legendary rock group will take the stage at the United Supermarkets Arena Saturday
- They’re known for songs like ‘Any Way You Want It’ and ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ — which has been streamed more than a billion times alone
- Click here for more information: Tickets still available for Journey concert
House passes Chips Act
- The House passes the Chip Act sending it to President Biden’s desk
- The bill will boost production of microchips in the U.S., alleviate chip shortages and keep the U.S. competitive with China
- Details here: Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China
