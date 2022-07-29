Friday morning top stories: $25,000 NIL deal for each Lady Raider

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

$25,000 deal for each Lady Raider

Level 13 Agency announced a name, image and likeness deal with the Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball team

It is considered one of the biggest deals for women’s sports in the nation

Read more here: Level 13 Agency announces deal with Lady Raiders, largest NIL for women’s athletics

Journey concert tickets still available

The legendary rock group will take the stage at the United Supermarkets Arena Saturday

They’re known for songs like ‘Any Way You Want It’ and ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ — which has been streamed more than a billion times alone

Click here for more information: Tickets still available for Journey concert

House passes Chips Act

The House passes the Chip Act sending it to President Biden’s desk

The bill will boost production of microchips in the U.S., alleviate chip shortages and keep the U.S. competitive with China

Details here: Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

