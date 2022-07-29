Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Iowa state park reopens after 3 family members were shot, killed

Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.
Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.(KCCI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (CNN) - A state park in Iowa has reopened after a couple and their daughter were found dead.

The three family members were shot and killed in the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Police said the family’s 9-year-old son was not hurt, with the suspected gunman shooting and killing himself in the incident.

According to officials, the campground area is closed until further notice.

Police have not released information about a possible motive for the deadly shooting as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the forcible stop, six suspects, three of whom were juveniles, were taken into...
Juvenile arrested in connection to deadly shooting, 6 others in custody after police chase
Four people are in the hospital after a car crash into a home overnight in North Lubbock.
Four injured after truck crashes into home overnight in North Lubbock
One person was moderately injured in a crash in the 2800 block of North Frankford on July 28,...
One injured in Northwest Lubbock rollover
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock banks warn of new online scams
Level 13 Agency announced a team-wide NIL deal with the Lady Raiders Thursday, the largest deal...
Level 13 Agency announces deal with Lady Raiders, largest NIL for women’s athletics

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
House passes bill banning certain semi-automatic guns
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought
Source: KCBD Video
Construction underway for Flying Queens Museum in Plainview
Our last stop on our Community Coverage Tour is Shallowater!
Shallowater: ‘Where Texas Pride Runs Deep’