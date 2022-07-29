Local Listings
Juvenile arrested in connection to deadly shooting, 6 others in custody after police chase

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four juveniles and three adults were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to a deadly shooting in East Lubbock on July 20.

Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on the night of Wednesday, July 20 where 18-year-old Elijah Trevino and 17-year-old Damion Garcia were found with gunshot wounds. Trevino and Garcia were taken to UMC where they later died.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 teens dead after Wednesday night shooting

Investigators say Trevino and Garcia, along with several other individuals, were taking part in an illegal gun sale of stolen firearms. Investigators believe a fight broke out during the transaction and multiple gunshots were fired. The suspects ran from the scene.

On Thursday, July 28, the Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Anti-Gang Center attempted a traffic stop near Broadway and Ave. Q just before 3:30 p.m. The vehicle led law enforcement on a chase and was forcibly stopped near the Marsha Sharp and Ave Q.

All six suspects were arrested, including Jaydee Diaz, 17, Marco Guerrero, 22, and Kendrick Duvall, 18. Police did not identify the juveniles but said two are 16-years-old and one is 15-years-old. Several illegal firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

Jaydee Diaz, Marco Guerrero, Kendrick Duvall
Jaydee Diaz, Marco Guerrero, Kendrick Duvall(Lubbock County Detention Center)
Following the forcible stop, six suspects, three of whom were juveniles, were taken into...
Following the forcible stop, six suspects, three of whom were juveniles, were taken into custody. Two juveniles were 16 and one was 15. Several illegal firearms were also recovered from the vehicle.(KCBD Viewer)

After the chase, a 16-year-old associated with those arrested, turned himself into the police department and was charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the East 10th street shooting.

According to police, “investigators can confidently say the East 10th Street shooting is related to criminal activity stemming from hybrid-gang involvement.”

Diaz and Guerrero were arrested on drug charges. Duvall is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

