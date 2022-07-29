KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Blue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chilly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old cattle dog mix who’s been at the shelter for six months.

Chilly has some basic training and knows commands like sit, place, leave it and heel. Staff says he has a big personality and wants someone that can match his energy. Chilly is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

