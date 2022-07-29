Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Late night rollover leaves one injured

NE Loop 289 rollover
NE Loop 289 rollover(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a rollover late Thursday night.

The crash occurred on the overpass in the 3800 block of Northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road and Parkway Drive.

A maroon truck rolled over just after 9 p.m. A passing motorist came across the scene and called the police.

The driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the truck on his own.

He was moderately injured.

The police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are in the hospital after a car crash into a home overnight in North Lubbock.
Four injured after truck crashes into home overnight in North Lubbock
One person was moderately injured in a crash in the 2800 block of North Frankford on July 28,...
One injured in Northwest Lubbock rollover
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock banks warn of new online scams
Level 13 Agency announced a team-wide NIL deal with the Lady Raiders Thursday, the largest deal...
Level 13 Agency announces deal with Lady Raiders, largest NIL for women’s athletics
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

Our last stop on our Community Coverage Tour is Shallowater!
Shallowater ‘Where Texas Pride Runs Deep’
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: $25,000 NIL deal for each Lady Raider
Source: KJTV
Sanctuary needs donations to help feed 89 rescued horses (9 p.m.)
The owner of Rescued Animals Second Chance, Beth Nickels, feeding rescue horse Willie.
Lubbock sanctuary needs help to feed 90 rescued horses