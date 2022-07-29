Late night rollover leaves one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a rollover late Thursday night.

The crash occurred on the overpass in the 3800 block of Northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road and Parkway Drive.

A maroon truck rolled over just after 9 p.m. A passing motorist came across the scene and called the police.

The driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the truck on his own.

He was moderately injured.

The police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

