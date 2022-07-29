LSO responds to structure fire north of Lubbock

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple departments in the Lubbock area responded to a fire in the 2300 block of East FM 1294.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from New Deal, Abernathy, Idalou, Roosevelt and Lubbock responded to the structure fire around noon.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to LSO officials.

Authorities reported moderate damage to the garage of the structure.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.