LSO responds to structure fire north of Lubbock

East FM 1294 structure fire
East FM 1294 structure fire(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple departments in the Lubbock area responded to a fire in the 2300 block of East FM 1294.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from New Deal, Abernathy, Idalou, Roosevelt and Lubbock responded to the structure fire around noon.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to LSO officials.

Authorities reported moderate damage to the garage of the structure.

