Lubbock rushes to buy tickets as Mega Millions Jackpot reaches $1.28 billion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize has reached $1.28 billion, making this the third largest prize in U.S history. Due to excitement sales have spiked for people all around the nation, including right here in Lubbock.

Randi Medford Assistant Manger at Buddy’s convenience store says, “They are coming in by the dozens and buying em by hundreds. I have printed out at least, I’m saying about five hundred tickets today if not more.”

There have only been thirteen people from Texas win the Mega Millions jackpot prize before. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday. If a winner is not drawn tonight the jackpot will increase to approximately $1.7 billion. While there is a lot of excitement surrounding the amount of money, Texas Lottery reminds everyone to play safe. If you believe you have the winning numbers sign the ticket, place the ticket somewhere safe, seek financial and legal advice, and of course contact the Texas Lottery to claim your prize.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.