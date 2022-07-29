Scattered showers, chance for rain Friday, Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances will continue into Saturday then decrease over the South Plains.

Scattered showers and a few storms in the region Friday evening and overnight and possibly Saturday evening.

Rain will be widely scattered with some strong storms that could produce some heavy rain and wind gusts at or above 50 mph. Movement will vary with storms and some will produce lightning.

It looks like the chances for rain will decrease by Saturday night and the heat will return to the region for the first week of August.

With the clouds and rain chance, Saturday and Sunday should remain in the mid to upper 90s for the South Plains area.

It does look like 100 degree heat will return early next week and then stay with us through Friday.

Our Community Coverage Tour will be in Shallowater on Friday and we hope you’ll join us.

We will be broadcasting live at 5-6-9-10 p.m. and there will be free food and Blue Bell ice cream. You’ll have great entertainment in the evening with Junior Vasquez. Pete will have his I Beat Pete Bingo game from 9-10 pm and we have some great prizes to win.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.