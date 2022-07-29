Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Scattered showers, chance for rain Friday, Saturday night

Rain chances will continue into Saturday then decrease over the South Plains.
Rain chances will continue into Saturday then decrease over the South Plains.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances will continue into Saturday then decrease over the South Plains.

Scattered showers and a few storms in the region Friday evening and overnight and possibly Saturday evening.

Rain will be widely scattered with some strong storms that could produce some heavy rain and wind gusts at or above 50 mph. Movement will vary with storms and some will produce lightning.

It looks like the chances for rain will decrease by Saturday night and the heat will return to the region for the first week of August.

With the clouds and rain chance, Saturday and Sunday should remain in the mid to upper 90s for the South Plains area.

It does look like 100 degree heat will return early next week and then stay with us through Friday.

Our Community Coverage Tour will be in Shallowater on Friday and we hope you’ll join us.

We will be broadcasting live at 5-6-9-10 p.m. and there will be free food and Blue Bell ice cream. You’ll have great entertainment in the evening with Junior Vasquez. Pete will have his I Beat Pete Bingo game from 9-10 pm and we have some great prizes to win.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are in the hospital after a car crash into a home overnight in North Lubbock.
Four injured after truck crashes into home overnight in North Lubbock
One person was moderately injured in a crash in the 2800 block of North Frankford on July 28,...
One injured in Northwest Lubbock rollover
Following the forcible stop, six suspects, three of whom were juveniles, were taken into...
Juvenile arrested in connection to deadly shooting, 6 others in custody after police chase
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock banks warn of new online scams
Level 13 Agency announced a team-wide NIL deal with the Lady Raiders Thursday, the largest deal...
Level 13 Agency announces deal with Lady Raiders, largest NIL for women’s athletics

Latest News

KCBD Midday Weather Update - 07/29/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, July 29
Friday forecast
Brief cooldown today with another warm weekend ahead
Good Day Lubbock Weather - 07/29/22
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, July 29
Daybreak Today Weather - 07/29/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, July 29