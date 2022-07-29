SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater lies about 10 miles northwest from Lubbock on Highway 84, or the Clovis Highway. 2020 Census results show a population of 2,900. For the city’s centennial celebration, author D’Ann McGuire wrote a book to preserve its history. The town’s motto is ‘Where Texas Pride Runs Deep’.

History

In the early 1900′s, Jim Bowles and Bob Crump joined other folks to establish the Ripley Townsite Company. They persuaded the Santa Fe railroad to go through the new town. And to attract those residents, they named the city Shallowater because of the high water table. The railroad still follows Highway 84. The founders also thought residents would be attracted to the town because of the easy water access.

D’Ann McGuire self-published a book back in 2013 for the city’s centennial. Using a museum journal of the early history of Shallowater, she wrote while her daughter illustrated. As a former elementary school teacher, she wanted to document the history of Shallowater in a way that’s accessible for them but also available for adults to learn more. McGuire is selling her book. If you would like to purchase the book, ‘Shallowater Where Texas Pride Runs Deep’, you can send McGuire an email directly at mcguire.dann@gmail.com.

Economy

It may not be the shallow water attracting residents these days, but they sure are coming. Since October, there have been 31 new homes and two new businesses come to town. Mayor Royking Potter attributes the housing boom in Shallowater to the safe community and school district. He says the short drive to Lubbock is also enticing. He hopes, though, to have more businesses move to Shallowater. City leaders stress Shallowater is open for business. And while the proximity to Lubbock allows residents to shop and spend there, Mayor Potter says the city is ready to support and welcome new commerce.

Young City Park

The park was named after a beloved member of the community J.D. Young and his wife Patsy. The proceeds from McGuire’s book will go to add an honor court to the veteran’s memorial. The honor court will be a seating area and place for reflection in the solemn place.

Housing development

One land developer in Shallowater has seen both sides of the housing boom. Former Superintendent of Shallowater ISD Charles Hohertz is now in the development business. For the past 25 years he’s developed about 200 lots in Shallowater. He said that started as developing eight to 10 lots a year to now more than 20 per year. He believes the builders know it’s all about location, location, location. He suspects the steady growth in Shallowater will continue for at least another five years or so.

Shallowater ISD Bond

With the school district as a big draw for residents of Shallowater, it’s in need of expansion. Now, $50 million is going toward that effort. That’s from a bond proposal that 70% of voters in Shallowater approved. Shallowater ISD is expected to exceed its capacity soon and to maintain that quality of academics and extra curriculars at the district, middle school principal Kacey Waller says more room is needed. She says more people are moving to Shallowater because, through everything. the academic performance has not changed. Not only academics will be improved by this plan, high school principal Candace Wilkins says athletics and arts will also be included. The design phase will continue through the fall and construction will begin next Spring.

New police chief

Chief Brian Williams now leads the police department, a force up to six officers. He retired from law enforcement about three and a half years ago. Then, the chief position in Shallowater opened up. He’s been in the job for about six months. Coming from larger departments and cities, Williams says the small town pace has been great and so have the people.

The Lavender Farm

A unique farm resides south of Shallowater that grows lavender for a variety of products. The Hill family started this operation, simply called The Lavender Farm in 2019. While the family thought they’d grow something like grapes, a trip to the northwest changed their mind when they came upon a lavender farm there. Now in the third season, the 3,500 plants on the 30 acres of land produces essential oil for everything from spays to candles to cookies. Evening at the Lavender Farm have come to an end after the late bloom this year. But products are available online at the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market.

Hamilton Farms

Meanwhile north of Shallowater, another crop takes the spotlight — sunflowers. The multi-generational Hamilton Farms started incorporating agritourism last year. In the summer, you can visit for Sunflower Days and take an evening stroll or cut some fresh sunflowers. In the winter, you can visit for Christmas on the Farm. Sunflower days finished up a few weeks ago, but you can always place an order for their products online at https://www.hamiltonfarmstexas.com/.

Coach Chuck Darden

After more than four decades coaching at Shallowater, Chuck Darden is now in retirement. Darden spent 41 years as coach of the girls basketball team. The Hall of Fame coach took his team to 35 playoffs, 18 regional tournaments, seven state tournaments and two state championships in 2044 and 2020. Darden leaves Shallowater with more than a thousand wins.

