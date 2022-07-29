Tradition meets innovation at Hamilton Farms north of Shallowater

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Hamilton Farms is growing sunflowers, selling homemade goods, and introducing agritourism north of Shallowater on FM 1729.

The multi-generational farm has been part of the community since the 1970s. Kyla and her husband Cole inherited the farm from his grandfather.

“The peak of his era was the late 70s, early 80s is when he really started to take off with what he was doing,” she said. “Farming, I always say, it’s not a job, it’s a lifestyle.”

Before they took over from his grandfather, the farm was never really open to the public. In an ever-changing field, the Hamiltons wanted that to change, introducing innovation while honoring the traditions of their past.

“We’ve always had this vision that we wanted to share what we do with our customers, but we learned people aren’t going to come to the farm and listen to us talk about cows because we want them to, right, there has to be a draw,” she said.

That draw became Sunflower Days. Last summer, the farm opened up for the first time for strolls and a chance to cut fresh sunflowers. Then in December, the Hamiltons added Christmas on the Farm with live tree sales and hay rides.

“Now you have opportunities a couple times a year to come out to the farm and kind of get a glimpse of what our lives look like on a random weekend in July or November,” Hamilton said.

Year-round, Hamilton Farms sells fresh produce and farm-raised beef. With strong roots, the Hamiltons have grown and adapted, all while passing that knowledge along.

“Us knowing that we’re the third generation, our kids being the fourth, to be able to do this and carry it on, there’s just a lot of pride that comes with that and great responsibility, too,” she said

Hamilton says just like every small business, the family farm relies on community support.

“There’s definitely that sense of hometown pride, you know, in Shallowater. Whatever we’re doing, we want to be the best at it.”

Sunflower Days starts in late June and lasts a few weeks through early July. Christmas on the Farm is a full month of live tree sales, hay rides, and entertainment lasting from Thanksgiving to the week right before Christmas.

