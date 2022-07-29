Trip to the Northwest inspires The Lavender Farm in Shallowater

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Lavender wasn’t even on the minds of the Hill Family when they were trying to decide what to grow on their 30 acres in Shallowater, until Ray and his wife encountered the purple plants in Oregon.

“As my wife and I walked through the fields, we were kicking that dirt around and thinking, that’s like sandy loam, that looks just like our farm,” Ray Hill said. “We were just sold that this is something that we want to bring out to West Texas, right into the middle of cotton country.”

Now, with 3,500 plants, The Lavender Farm has finished its third season south of Shallowater, 4801 N. County Road 1500.

“Each one of them will bear about four to six bundles, which is about 300 stems per bundle,” Hill said.

Those stems are used to gather the essential oil for a variety of products like linen sprays, lotions, candles and even cookies.

The farm is open for public visits in late June and early July before the harvest.

“We love the people,” Hill said. “They’re so friendly. They come out and we get to meet and visit with a lot of folks and we truly do love Shallowater.”

The products are also available at the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market through October or on The Lavender Farm’s website.

