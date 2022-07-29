UMC Health System scores 5-star Patient Experience from U.S. News and World Report

Provided by UMC Health System

In the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals Rankings, patients who received care at UMC gave a perfect 5/5 stars as “Willingness to Recommend,” making UMC the most highly recommended hospital in the region. Scores are based on surveys taken from the hospital’s inpatients after they go home.

Additionally, UMC Health System is honored to be ranked among the best of the best as 21st out of 590 hospitals in Texas!

The 2022-23 list also recognized UMC with seven areas of high-performance ratings in treating adults including: Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology, Orthopedics, and Pulmonology. The U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals makes it easy for people to find the best Regional Hospitals in the adult specialty rankings analysis and by its scores across each of the ten procedure and condition areas evaluated.

When asked about this award, Aaron Davis, Vice President & Chief Experience Officer said, “Our culture is strong, our staff are phenomenal, and our community is our top priority. We are so fortunate to be recognized. The patient voice speaks louder than any campaign or promotion you will see. When people go home and share about their care, we strive for positive testimonies and high recommendations.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.