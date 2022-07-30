Local Listings
Drought has farmers’ markets facing more demand for less supply

By Patricia Perry
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Food producers don’t have as much product this year, but when they take their products to farmers’ markets, more people are eager to buy.

“The cost of fertilizer, the cost of water, the cost of producing the plants has definitely gone up, but the quality that you get at a farmers’ is what counts and the quality is outstanding,” one founder of the Downtown Farmers’ Market in Lubbock, Larry Simmons, said.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market, located on 19th and Buddy Holly Ave., is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 15.

Simmons says some long time vendors have had to say goodbye because this year hasn’t been easy.

“In order to be a farmer at our farmers’ market, you have to grow 65% of what you sell,” Simmons said. “You can’t buy it and bring it in. So, when the weather is this hot and this dry, it affects everybody’s crops, so things come in late, they stay longer and so it just, it’s just tougher.”

The farmers’ market here in the Hub City is also on the street, which Simmons says makes it hotter for the customers.

“We’re a street event in the Depot District, so, you set up on Buddy Holly Avenue and it gets a little hot in the afternoons,” Simmons said.

Simmons says there are still new vendors each week because it’s a great way to make extra money.

“In this type of economy where everybody’s working on a side hustle, we have backers and arts and crafts and everything else, so it’s a good place to try out your side hustle,” Simmons said.

That’s also true for vendors from the Wolfforth Farmers’ Market by Frenship High School on Donald Preston. Dr. Brett Peikert and his wife own Peikert Farms and both work full time jobs, but continue to farm because they find it fun. He says this year he has less product but more sales.

“Probably have an equivalent to a couple of bushels of tomatoes and we’ll usually have those sold out within an hour,” Peikert said.

He has been gardening for years and started selling at the market last year.

“Last year was very easy because there was a lot of rain. This year, it’s been very challenging. No rain and the high temperatures, it’s very difficult to grow,” Peikert said. “We don’t have any tomatoes growing in the field.”

Peikert saved his tomato crop because he planned for the worst, but didn’t expect the worst. Last year he built a greenhouse just in case.

“We did that just to try to give some protection and it’s really paid off because we now have a place where our tomatoes and cucumbers can thrive in there,” Peikert said.

He says he sells out every Saturday because people who can’t grow their own crops are turning to others.

You can check out Peikert Farms and other vendors at the Wolfforth Farmers’ Market every Saturday, year-round from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

