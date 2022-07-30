Murder suspect arrested following early-morning shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Julio Gutierrez, 31, has been arrested following a shooting in central Lubbock early Saturday morning.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to calls of a disturbance in the 2700 block of 42nd Street around 12:30 a.m. on July 30.

When officers arrived, they found Thomas Richardson, 29, dead. The officers then called in the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit to investigate further.

Investigators stated the two men got into an argument, prompting Gutierrez to shoot Richardson.

After the initial investigation at the scene, an arrest warrant was issued for Gutierrez.

He was taken into custody on charges of murder and transported to the Lubbock County Detention center.

