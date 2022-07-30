Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Murder suspect arrested following early-morning shooting

2700 42nd shooting
2700 42nd shooting(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Julio Gutierrez, 31, has been arrested following a shooting in central Lubbock early Saturday morning.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to calls of a disturbance in the 2700 block of 42nd Street around 12:30 a.m. on July 30.

When officers arrived, they found Thomas Richardson, 29, dead. The officers then called in the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit to investigate further.

Investigators stated the two men got into an argument, prompting Gutierrez to shoot Richardson.

After the initial investigation at the scene, an arrest warrant was issued for Gutierrez.

He was taken into custody on charges of murder and transported to the Lubbock County Detention center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the forcible stop, six suspects, three of whom were juveniles, were taken into...
Juvenile arrested in connection to deadly shooting, 6 others in custody after police chase
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
FILE - Performer Shakira answers questions at a news conference on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami.
Prosecutors in Spain to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Man who couldn’t remember his name reunited with family, police say

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: Illinois ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot
East FM 1294 structure fire
Resident and dog escape from structure fire north of Lubbock
Source: KCBD Video
Dora Potter devotes retirement to quilting ministry in Shallowater
Texas Tech School of Medicine student donned with white coat during ceremony.
TTUHSC School of Medicine students taking their next step