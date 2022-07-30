Local Listings
Overnight fire at Sherwin-Williams Paints

Sherwin-Williams at 98th and Slide fire
Sherwin-Williams at 98th and Slide fire(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Sherwin-Williams Paints at 98th and Slide Road.

The LFR responded to a commercial alarm at the location at 11:32 p.m.

Once on-scene, firefighters found a small fire in the back of the store and called in more units.

The fire was completely extinguished less than an hour later at 12:24 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

