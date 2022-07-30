Local Listings
Palo Duro Canyon State Park closes trails due to flooding

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PALO DURO CANYON STATE PARK, Texas (KCBD) - Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed its trails due to flooding in the canyon.

“Heavy rainfall and flooding has saturated the park in the last 24 hours,” the park stated.

All trails in the park are closed until further notice.

Park Road 5 between the Lighthouse and Mesquite Camp Loop has also closed due to flooding and rockfall, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

As the second largest canyon in the United States, the park receives many visitors, especially during summer months.

Questions can be directed to park officials via email at PaloDuroCanyonSP@tpwd.texas.gov or via phone at (806)488-2227

This story is developing and will be updated as the situation progresses.

