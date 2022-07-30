Saturday morning top stories: Illinois ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One lucky soul in Illinois won big on Saturday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot prize had accumulated to $1.28 billion

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14

Read more here: Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

A Shallowater woman has donated her time to forming a quilting ministry.

Dora Potter, 82, moved to Shallowater in the early 1960s

She started her quilting industry at the First Baptist Church Shallowater

The story continues: Dora Potter devotes retirement to quilting ministry in Shallowater

A Shallowater family brought lavender fields to West Texas.

The Lavender Farm was inspired by the Hill family’s trip to Oregon

The farm will finish its third season south of Shallowater this year

More: Trip to the Northwest inspires The Lavender Farm in Shallowater

